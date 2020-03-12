No Confirmed Case Of The Coronavirus In Zambia – GRZ

Chief Government Spokeswoman and Information Minister, Dora Siliya, says Zambia has to date not recorded any confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Ms. Siliya explains that government has continued to hold multi-sectoral national preparedness meetings on the Coronavirus, with the latest being today.

The meeting which was held at the Ministry of Health comprised Ministers of Health, Information, Foreign Affairs, Local Government and Home Affairs and all Provincial Ministers. The meeting was also attended by various stakeholders from the public health, Centre for Disease Control and Cooperating Partners.

She says as of today, the Ministry of Health staff screened 1,225 persons who arrived from Coronavirus risk countries out of which 369 persons have been quarantined for 14 days and later cleared of coronavirus.

Ms. Siliya further reminds the general public to observe guidelines that have been given by Health authorities to prevent the Coronavirus disease.

The Measures include washing hands regularly with soap and water, avoiding close contact with anyone with a cold or flu like symptoms, cooking meat, eggs and other animal products thoroughly before eating, covering one’s nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and avoiding contact with live farm and wild animals.

