OPINION: Should Zambia Be Discussing Elections Or Economic Emancipation Programmes?

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, says a suggestion by MPs that would see presidential terms reset, thus allowing him to run again in 2024, would be acceptable should it be supported by citizens and approved by the Constitutional Court.

Now, let us, objectively, look at his justification and why Russians may approve this controversial constitutional amendment.

“I believe and am deeply convinced that a strong presidential power is absolutely necessary for our country,” Putin stated in his address to the State Duma.

Putin was referring to a suggestion by Valentina Tereshkova, a United Russia MP famous for being the first woman in space, to alter a proposed amendment limiting future presidents to only two terms. Backing up her proposal, she mentioned some “unpredictable risks” to the country, meaning that “reliable insurance” is needed.

This is what has happened to Rwanda, China, Germany, you can name it while the West sponsors instability in the guise of multiparty democracy. Of course many Africans still believe this animal has developed Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan or next to home Zimbabwe. Intelligently enough, we would rather call Rwanda a dictatorship while we admire the lifestyle and progress there.

While in the earlier said nations, they have prioritised development and national security, in Zambia, despite having more natural resources, development programmes are not a priority, having diverted the biggest chunk of both our emotional and physical resources to elections.

What has caused this? The most likely explanation is our failure to accept that we have a miscarriage in a political system which now recognises tribe over nation to the extent of some leaders plotting against the peace and security of the nation just to take over political power, the exact opposite of what is happening in China, Germany and now Russia.

Zambia must not invest in changing governments but rather in political stability that must see ordinary people have access to guaranteed primary health care and quality education that must expose one’s mind to critical thinking abilities. But for that to happen, we need the current leadership to pay more attention to new ideas on the need for a locally bred governance system instead of seeking political power or holding on to one as if one will live forever.

Away, from Zambia, Plato was a philosopher, as well as a mathematician, in Greece. He is considered an essential figure in the development of philosophy, especially the Western tradition, and he founded the Academy in Athens, the first institution of higher learning in the Western world. Along with Socrates and his most famous student, Aristotle, Plato laid the foundations of Western philosophy and science.

Who in Zambia, at the University of Zambia or CBU is working on political philosophy to change our lives forever? They are all discussing the politics of ECL and HH. Hear me out, these two leaders, just like we have had earlier political leaders in the past, will leave Zambia while the country Zambia will remain.

Political discussions, as a result, ought not to focus on finite political souls but ideals that transcend generations and guarantee equitable sharing of the national resources. Plato’s dialogues have been used to teach a range of subjects, including philosophy, logic, ethics, rhetoric, religion, and mathematics. His lasting themes include Platonic love, the theory of forms, the five regimes, innate knowledge, among others. His theory of forms launched a unique perspective on abstract objects and led to a school of thought called Platonism.

Why are we failing to engage brains that are able to help us adopt a political system that abolishes hero worshipping and prioritises political competition at the level of development ideas? Just what is the economic value John Sangwa’s baseless Constitutional Court debates? Or whether or not the PF must give powers to Seers 1? Just what do we need more as a nation between Sangwa’s paid up political rantings and those of President Sinkamba who wishes to reverse the political scandal of banning medicinal marijuana?

Zambia does not need desperate sovereignty traders in its bid to eradicate poverty and just as Rwanda’s Paul Kagame observed:

“We need to mobilise the right mindsets, rather than more funding. After all, in Africa, we have everything we need, in real terms. Whatever is lacking, we have the means to acquire. And yet we remain mentally married to the idea that nothing can get moving, without external finance. We are even begging for things we already have. That is absolutely a failure of mindset.”

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

