PRESS RELEASE: LAFARGE Zambia Builds Musamba Bus Stop At A Cost Of K155,000.

Lusaka, March 11, 2020.

Lafarge Zambia has today handed over the Musamba bus stop worth more than K150,000 to Chilanga District Council. The idea to build a bus stop and shelter was realized after Lafarge conducted a road safety audit which revealed that there was a need for a bus stop at Musamba junction, as having no bus stop posed a risk to the general public and school children.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Chilanga Plant Manager Mr. James Kirkpatrick said Health and Safety is Lafarge Zambia’s core value. That means in everything the company does, be it plant operations, on the road and in the community; Lafarge considers health and safety first.

“The bus stop will help the flow of traffic for Musamba and Kafue road users, as well as allow buses to safely stop at the bus stop, unlike before, where the drivers had to stop their vehicles on the side of the road, which was unsafe”, he said.

Mr. Kirkpatrick further said the bus stop was fully funded by Lafarge at a cost of one hundred and fifty five thousand Kwacha (155,000) and constructed by a local contractor Hanex Engineering. The bus shelter consists of a concrete lay by, curb stones, shelter and branding.

Mr. Kirkpatrick also said that the bus stop was evidence that Lafarge Zambia truly cares about the communities and the welfare of the people within our communities.

Receiving the bus stop on behalf of the Chilanga District Council, the Chilanga District Commissioner Mrs. Edith Muwana, said she was happy with the strong commitment that Lafarge Zambia continues to create in the community through sharing best practices not only with employees, but more so, with the many stakeholders that the company interfaces with such as Government.

“I am reliably informed that last year, you recorded zero incidents on the road and in your plants. This is commendable! Health and Safety remains the Government’s top agenda item, as every month, around 130 people die on our roads. This bus stop will help reduce the pedestrians and motor vehicle conflict which has been happening at Musamba all along. By doing so, we can be rest assured of achieving zero harm as a country,” she said.

Mrs. Muwana further called upon other stakeholders to emulate this great initiative by Lafarge.

“Today our district is growing and it is through such initiatives that we will grow the district together as a community, without looking at government initiatives alone. As Government, may I state that Lafarge Zambia’s contribution to road safety cannot be underestimated,” said Mrs. Muwana.

