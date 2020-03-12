ZOOM Arrested For The Offence Of Defamation Of The President

Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President as ZICTA and Police Arrest Admins for Zed Hule, Zambian Watch and several other Admins of a WhatsApp group.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed. She stated that the suspect created a Facebook page and published defamatory and insulting matters against President Lungu.

“The suspect is alleged to have created a facebook page using the name ZOOM and published defamatory or insulting matters against the Republican President with intent to bring the name of the President into ridicule or contempt. The suspect was picked up on 09th March, 2020 from Kapiri Mposhi of Central Province,” Katongo stated.

“He has also been charged with three counts of Libel contrary to section 191 cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In these matters, the suspect is alleged to have published defamatory remarks against three other people on facebook. He will appear in court soon.”

She stated that police in February also arrested four persons for offences of proposing violence.

“In the month of February 2020 and March 08th, police working in collaboration with ZICTA arrested four other persons for offences of Proposing Violence contrary to section 91 of the Penal Code, Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b)(c) of the Electronic Communication Act number 21 of 2009 in relation to matters alleged to have been posted on facebook,” Katongo stated.

Katongo stated that the administrators of the WhatsApp group where warned and cautioned.

Police also warned and cautioned four (04) WHATSAPP administrators for offences of Prohibition of Pornography contrary to section 102(b) (c) of the Electronic Communication Transactions Act number 21 of 2009.

“Those arrested in connection with facebook postings are Kelly Nawezhi whose matter is in Court, Prince Kaliza aged 27 for the offence of proposing violence through social media (Zambian Watch), Joel Banda aged 32 for the offence of Prohibition of Pornography and also Libel through a platform called Zed Hule, Akapelwa Simata aged 55 years for the offence of proposing violence and for prohibition of Pornography,” Katongo stated.

“The administrators of WhatsApp groups who have been warned and cautioned are Prosper Mvula, Naphali Mbewe, Imasiku Mateko and Jessie Chewe Mulenga. All are alleged to have created WhatsApp groups engaged in circulating and distributing pornography materials. They will soon be charged with the subject offence.”

