Kasama General Hospital Installs CCTV Cameras

Kasama General Hospital in Northern Province has installed Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras within the health facility to improve patient care and provision of quality health services.

The system helps to monitor activities in all critical sections of the hospital.

Dr. Brian Chibosha, Head Clinical Care and Acting Medical Superintendent at Kasama General Hospital disclosed that the CCTV camera system is also connected to their mobile phones which gives them real time surveillance.

Dr. Chibosha says the development has helped to reduce the period of time in which patients wait before they are attended to and further shows when and how long a practitioner has left their duty post.

It has also enhanced security within the hospital among other benefits.

Meanwhile, Health Professions Council of Zambia Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bwembya Bwalya during the tour of the facility appreciated the innovation, describing it a great step in the promotion of quality health care.

The HPCZ Registrar & CEO was accompanied by his Directors Mr. Innocent Mulenga Kolala (Corporate Services), Dr. Muchenelah Chibasa (Inspections, Licensing & Accreditation) and Dr. Kawa Mmembe (Registration).

Copyright © 2020 ZR.