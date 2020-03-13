Maid, 16, Convicted For Pouring Hot Water On A 1 Year Old Baby!

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted a 16-year-old maid of 10 Miles area for pouring hot water on a 12-month-old baby after the child defacated on himself.

This is alleged to have happened on January 9, 2020.

Magistrate Nsunge Chanda could not sentence the girl but requested that she sees the child first and wondered why a juvenile can have so much anger against a toddler.

The maid pleaded guilty to the offence of assault on a child and explained that she poured hot water on the baby after he defacated on himself when she was about to cook nshima.

Another juvenile who was around at the time alerted the neighbours and the mother to the baby about what happened. The matter was then reported to the police, leading to the juvenile’s arrest.

Magistrate Chanda wondered why the juvenile offender could have so much anger against a baby and asked the juvenile offender’s stepfather, who appeared as the accused’s guardian, what kind of upbringing they gave to her for her to be so harsh on a baby.

The man told the court that the accused was sometimes kept by her grandparents and that he was not aware that she was a maid.

Magistrate Chanda then ordered that the complainant be summoned in the case so that the court can also see the extent to which the victim was harmed.

She adjourned the case to March 25, 2020.

