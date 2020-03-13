OPINION: Jumping To Conclusions Should Concern Education Ministers

How much of your decision making process is controlled by ignorance? Lafarge Zambia said it spent K155,000 on a station and a shelter. What did its statement really mean or the cost structure entail?

In Zambia, today, politicians rarely discuss issues because it’s like we are not capable of objective reasoning. They focus on techniques that arouse emotions relegating factual development issues to the backseat.

Misconceptions anchored on political fallacies are ingrained in our culture to the extent that we are rejecting wisdom and the scientific or critical thinking abilities in favour of a more popular, convenient, or politically desirable system of reasoning.

Our political leadership, be it in government or opposition ought to question what we are trying to achieve with the current curricula in general education which forms the country’s foundational education.

Media Houses too are biased towards covering politics of who must win in elections. The truth about what an ordinary Zambian needs has continued to suffer, the voters are poorly informed, and our bosses rarely see an upside in doing the job that we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold our leaders accountable.

If the general population can be made to believe that a human being can turn into a cat for camouflage purposes, then our education system remains one that is only relevant for examination purposes and not to impart knowledge.

Probably, this explains why our university engineers are keen to join any company as a clerk instead of applying their engineering prowess privately to solve numerous difficulties that our communities are faced with.

Should it then be a surprise when the entire Drug Enforcement Commission suspends its operations in order to investigate whether a Zambian resident can afford a second hand Bugatti? What costs more between 48 luxury apartments and a 5 year old Bugatti?

How does the nation benefit from the Anti Corruption Commission investigating serving public figures in the courts of public opinion over baseless accusations much in the manner the owner of the Bugatti was treated? Should such an honourable institution be reduced to settling political scores?

A man of Kaoma District in Western Province, one Friday night, joined a mob in beating to death a 54 year old man who was suspected to be a gasser only to realize afterwards that the victim was actually his uncle. The man only regretted his action upon this discovery not that mob psychology is bad.

Until we accept that we’re a naive nation with poor memories and a great gift for self destruction, we won’t make progress. We urgently need education reforms. Education should exist to defeat ignorance and not to perpetuate it.

Resistance to the need for education reforms is not new. Socrates was poisoned for his ideas, and Galileo was forced by a fanatic clergy to withdraw his statements about astronomy. Ignorance and the desperate need for political power can be a dangerous combination in any society.

The political usefulness of the colonial education system on which the current curricula are based, was not that it imparted skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic but that it promoted values such as loyalty to the existing order and disciplined self-sacrifice in the interest of the colonial order.

Our learned Hon. Education Ministers need to realise that this was not education, but training, neither was it liberation but enslavement. Its purpose was not to educate a person to understand the objective limits to the advancement of individual and collective welfare, but to altogether train a person to accept and even administer these limits.

Are you not surprised that although we are in the 21st century, our education system is still teaching our children that the Mosi O Tunya Falls is Victoria Falls and that it was discovered by Dr. David Livingstone? How many, of our kids, learn about Yotam Muleya, a Zambian hero, who was only 19 years old when he died, yet he has a government school and a road named after him?

Through this well engineered colonial education system, our colonisers made us lose our identity by making us believe that we are an inferior race. Should we not be shocked that we have failed to devise our own governance system and we are still stuck to a “superior” Western multiparty democracy that has only managed to bring political hatred in the country at the expense of development?

What is education if its purpose remains to enslave even those who are in ones testicles? It’s better to be free and castrated than to be a rich slave bearing intelligent houseboys and maids. Honestly, how do you side with foreigners insulting your Head of State over PURPORTED corruption and you call yourself educated?

The colonial system has successfully engraved on us the pull him down attitude that benefits nobody but to their advantage. Those on Twitter, today, will agree with me that Mr. Hichilema is, day in, day out, fighting Mr. Lungu for his post not for the plight of an ordinary child in rural Zambia. To him, it’s just a game of thrones, where the feeble are bound to die. President Lungu can build a health centre in Samfya District’s Shikamushile village but he will still downplay it for political reasons at the expense of the truth that a life in that village is bound to be saved.

That, my brothers and sisters, is not the education I need. My time on earth is limited. I was born to contribute not to take. It’s a principle I want to passionately share with the hope that my country buys into it. It’s a way of life to appreciate life.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

WhatsApp: +260 977 430702

Copyright © 2020 ZR.