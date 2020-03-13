Zambia Has Not Recorded Any Case Of Coronavirus – Prof. Mukonka.

Zambia is investigating three suspected cases of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Zambia National Public Health Institute director Professor Victor Mukonka has revealed.

He, however, said the country has not recorded any case of Covid-19. He said this at the multi-sectoral national preparedness meeting on Coronavirus in Lusaka on Wednesday.

“We must worry about the southern region because we now have DRC with one case and the number of cases in South Africa have risen. So it is not something that is very far, it has come and it is going to hit Africa too,” he stated.

He added, “The good news is that most of the African countries now have the capacity to make the diagnosis. We have screened from the affected countries 1,225. Of these, we have right now 602 whom we are following. And we have 369 that have completed observation after 14 days. We have had 25 alerts. The good news is that they have turned out to be negative. We have right now three under investigation in the last three days. For the sake of rights and privacy, I can’t say where they are,” Prof Mukonka said.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.