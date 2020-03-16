5 Lusaka Residents Take State, LCC To Court Over Land

Five Lusaka residents have sued the State and the Lusaka City Council in the High Court, seeking a declaration that they are legal owners of the land in Munali area which Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo claims they occupied illegally and ordered the demolition of structures.

In their statement of claim, Emmanuel Mulenga, Yvonne Sinkala, Charity Mututubanya, Makabe Jere and Nanyatonya Ngambi are further demanding damages for demolition of structures on their land by Mr Lusambo and damages for mental stress and anguish. They have also asked the court to grant an order for compensation for the demolished structures, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit in this case they have cited the Attorney General and LCC. In their statement, the five plaintiffs stated that they, around 2013, collectively applied to LCC for recommendation to the Commissioner of Lands to be issued with offer letters for the land between Munali Secondary School and Tunduya.

They indicated that LCC recommended the granting of the land after it was discovered that it was free from encumbrances, and offer letters were issued to them, with some proceeding to acquire title to the land.

Currently, the first, second and third plaintiffs obtained Certificates of Title while the fourth and fifth plaintiffs still hold valid offer letters from the Commissioner of Lands.

But in December last year, Mr Lusambo, in his official capacity, went to Munali and instructed the Head Teacher for Munali Secondary School to demolish the structures that were on their pieces of land, on claims that the plaintiffs were illegally occupying the land. And on January 5, 2020, Mr Lusambo, around 01:00 hours, went on their properties and demolished the structures without any lawful justification, the plaintiffs stated.