Epileptic Rape Victim Fails to Testify in Chipata Court

The case in which an 18-year old Chipata youth is charged with rape of a 51-year old epileptic women has been adjourned after victim failed to testify in the Chipata Magistrates Court.

The juvenile who hails from Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s area appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate, Boniface Mwala for commencement of trial after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to Breeze FM, when the victim was called to testify she told the court that she had forgotten what to say.

This prompted the prosecution to apply for an adjournment to March 27, 2020 which was granted.

The police bond for the juvenile was extended.

It is alleged that the accused on November 5, 2019, in Chipata, raped a 51 year old woman of Chigwe Village, who is also an epileptic patient.

The accused was apprehended by two cattle herders, who allegedly found him raping the woman in the bush, when they heard the woman crying for help.

The accused, who was taken to the village headman, was later handed over to Chipata Central police.