Kwacha Loses 4.7% In Last Week’s Trading

The kwacha last week lost close to 4.7% of its value after opening the week at K15.30, when it closed the week at over K16 per United States dollar.

Much of the loss has been attributed to coronavirus and the geopolitical risks around the production of oil, which has brought about a ‘risk-off’ environment as investors pull out of emerging market economies into safer haven assets such as gold and the US dollar, FNB Zambia has stated.

“We open the week with the news that the Fed has cut rates further, a move which should see a ‘risk-on’ environment as the US tries to boost its own economy and the global economy overall. We expect this news to have a minimal effect on the kwacha, however, which is expected to open at last week’s opening and trade within the range of 16.05/16.10,” it stated.