LAZ Condemns Sangwa, Chongwe

The Law Association of Zambia Council has strongly condemned the recent print and electronic media statements attributed to two of its senior members, Dr Roger Chongwe State Counsel and John Sangwa State Counsel, who questioned the qualifications, integrity, propriety and impartiality of the Constitutional Court judges.

Dr Chongwe was last week quoted as saying said sometimes, what comes out of from Constitutional Court is “rubbish” because judges are just humans who can make mistakes.

And Mr Sangwa, the same week, said the Concourt judges and President Edgar Lungu acted corruptly by offering and accepting job offers for positions they did not qualify for.

Reacting to the statements by the two State Counsel, the LAZ Council warned members that they must be aware of the clear differences between criticising a judicial decision or a judge’s conduct and personally attacking a judge or judicial officer.

“LAZ wishes to remind its members and the general public that unwarranted attacks on judicial officers undermine public confidence in the judiciary as a whole and lowers the authority of the courts in the administration of justice. A direct consequence of an undermined judiciary is general erosion of the respect for the law by the public,” it stated.

“Judges and judicial officers are by law mandated to perform their duties without fear or favour or ill will and to be free of intimidation and undue influence in whatever form.”