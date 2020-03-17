14 Year Old Drowns In Chama

A grade three pupil has died after rescuing his sister who almost almost drowned in the Lunzi River in Chama District, Muchinga Province.

Vinali Lungu, 14, a grade three pupil at Chikwa Primary School died on Saturday around 16hrs.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the deceased had managed to rescue the sister but later drowned.

Njase said the deceased was carried away by a heavy current and body was retrieved by members of the public.

