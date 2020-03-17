A grade three pupil has died after rescuing his sister who almost almost drowned in the Lunzi River in Chama District, Muchinga Province.
Vinali Lungu, 14, a grade three pupil at Chikwa Primary School died on Saturday around 16hrs.
Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the deceased had managed to rescue the sister but later drowned.
Njase said the deceased was carried away by a heavy current and body was retrieved by members of the public.
One Response to “14 Year Old Drowns In Chama”
Minister of smart and tacking affairs
HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.
I wish ma deepest condolerances to the descead family, jxt b story and gv evrythng to de almighty coz he knwz evrythng.
Eccestiace 3 vs 3.
#GOD_B_WTH_U_ALL.AMEN..