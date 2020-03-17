Bill 10 Comes Up for 2nd Reading Today

The Constitution Amendment Bill No 10 of 2019 returns to Parliament today, with justice minister Given Lubinda saying anyone who is suspicious of the process is himself suspicious.

This was in reference to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who has told his members of parliament to reject Bill 10 when it comes for second reading in the House today.

He said the opposition leader must stop calling the government deceitful over a process that was transparent.

“For a person to say this process is deceptive, one must say here you are, they have said that they want to do this but look at what they’ve done with regard to this Bill. Then you will be heard. But just to say generally that I can’t trust them because they are deceitful, that doesn’t make sense. Here is the Bill, read it and show us where you see that there is deception. Don’t be too general and just say they are deceitful. Isn’t he the same person who was saying we wanted to bar him from contesting elections because he hasn’t been councilor or MP? But that has been laid bare. Not a single citizen made such a submission to the Ministry of Justice, NDF or to the Committee of Parliament. Who then is trading on misinformation? So what I will say to Hakainde is please let the people for once read the document,” Mr Lubinda said when he was featured on Hot FM Radio on Monday.

He said Mr Hichilema has a lot of money which he can use to print the Bill 10 and distribute to people so that they can read the contents for themselves.

“You have so much money; can you publish all these documents in all the media houses. Let people read for themselves so that they can tell if it’s true we are being deceitful. It’s not right for you Hakainde to be calling other people names. All the time you are calling us names; we are deceitful, we are liars, we are untrustworthy. This process has been laid everything bare. Now we shall see who the liar is. Not a single person ever said Cabinet shall start printing money. But that’s what he has been telling people. Please Hakainde, for once, allow national governance to prevail for once,” Mr Lubinda said.