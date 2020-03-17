CNMC To Compensate Farmers over Fields Affected by Construction of Access Road

CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines (CLM) has announced it will compensate farmers whose fields will be affected by the construction of the new access road within the mine area.

The mine announced this during a stakeholders meeting with Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda.

Chanda, who is also Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman, has been engaging the mine to consider compensating the small scale miners despite their fields being in the mine area.

“We have been engaging CLM for the past few weeks now. The farmers have been farming on mine land popularly known as Mailange and we pleaded with the mine owners to compensate the farmers on humanitarian grounds and the mine has agreed. We therefore urge our farmers to remain calm and wait for the mine to work out compensation packages for them so that we have a win win situation,” Chanda said.

And CLM spokesperson Sydney Chileya has said the mine will open one on one engagement with farmers and all the affected are encouraged to get in touch with the corporate affairs office at general office.