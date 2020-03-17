Four UNZA Students Nabbed For Riotous Behaviour

Police in Lusaka have nabbed four students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) main campus for rioting because lecturers are not teaching.

The incident happened around 23:00 hours yesterday where police fought running battles with the students who rioted by blocking part of the Great East Road.

Lecturers at UNZA have not been consistent with teaching because their February salaries have not been paid.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the arrest of the four students who took to the road to protest the lecturers’ go slow.

”As a result of the public disorder by students at the University of Zambia Great East road Campus yesterday at about 23:00 hours, four students were arrested and have been charged with riotous behaviour and will appear in court soon,” Katongo stated.

She said after police managed to get the students out of the road, they began throwing stones at the officers.

The arrested students are still in police custody.

