Chief Jumbe Of The Kunda People Fined By The Chipata High Court

THE Chipata High Court has fined Chief Jumbe of the Kunda people for causing death by dangerous driving.

Lusaka Judge Gaudentia Milimo Salasini who is sitting in Chipata fined Oswell Zimba and suspended his license for six months.

Chief Jumbe caused the death of Zelesi Moyo on 17 June 2019 on the Chipata/Mfuwe road.

The traditional leader pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday and the court adjourned the matter to yesterday for presentation of facts.

