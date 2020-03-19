ACC Arrest UTH Security Guard

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a University Teaching Hospitals security guard John Mwanza aged 26 of Zingalume compound in Lusaka for corrupt practices involving K800.

“Particulars of the offence are that, on dates unknown but between 1st March, 2020 and 17th March, 2020 at Lusaka District of Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, the said John Mwanza being a Public Officer, namely a Security Guard at the University Teaching Hospital corruptly solicited for K800 from a named patient of Kabwe as gratification for himself in order to facilitate the undertaking of a Computerized Tomography Scan (CT Scan) by the named patient at the UTH Cancer Disease Hospital” said Collins Chilambwe Commission’s Corporate Affairs Officer.

Mr. Chilambwe explains that It is alleged that Mwanza approached the named patient who was referred from Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to undergo a CT-Scan with a proposition that he could, with the help of a radiographer- yet to be identified, facilitate her CT-Scan whose actual cost was estimated at K1,000.00 as long as she gave him K800.00 cash gratification.

“The patient gave the said Mwanza K400.00 and the balance of K400.00 to be paid later. The named patient eventually did have the CT Scan done, and Mwanza informed the patient to collect the results after paying the balance of K400.00. After receiving the bribe Mwanza released the medical results to the patient and was immediately apprehended by Commission officers” he said.

John Mwanza is currently in custody, awaiting Court appearance.

