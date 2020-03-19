Car Theft Lands Man Seven Years In Prison With Hard Labour

The Ndola Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for car theft.

This is in a matter where Gift Tembo of Kansenshi was jointly charged with Ephord Bwalya, 32, of Ndeke for car theft.

Tembo pleaded guilty to the charge of theft, while, Bwalya pleaded not guilty.

When the matter came up before Ndola Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa for sentencing, Tembo was sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour as he was a second offender for a similar offence committed in 2016.

On January 9, this year, the duo were alleged to have jointly and while acting together stolen a Toyota Corolla registration number BCC 6361 valued at K68,000.00, the property of Charles Mutale.

According to an arrest warrant and docket read before court by Kansenshi Correctional facility Prison officer Inspector Ronald Phiri, Tembo was also convicted for car theft on June 14, 2016 in Mpongwe where he was sentenced to 60 months in prison with hard labour.

In mitigation, Tembo said he had erred and begged for forgiveness as he was married with two children.

But Magistrate Musukwa said that he had heard the mitigation but took into account that Tembo was a second offender.

“Offences of that nature are on the rise and so to impose deterrent measures, I impose minimum sentence and send you to prison for seven years with hard labour,” he said.

Magistrate Musukwa then adjourned the case of the other accused, Bwalya, to March 26 for commencement of trial.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.