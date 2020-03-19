Chloroquine Has Shown Early Promise In Treating COVID-19

In the scramble to find drugs to treat COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, one drug has been flying relatively under the radar despite promising early results.

The drug is chloroquine, a widely prescribed anti-malaria pill that was first approved in the US in 1949. Early laboratory research and anecdotal reports about using it for people with COVID-19 have shown encouraging signs that it may work to fight the virus.

As dozens of drug companies rush into research projects to develop antibodies and other next-generation therapeutics, chloroquine stands out as a potentially simple, cheap, and scalable treatment, though we haven’t yet seen data from any randomized clinical trials, the gold standard of medical research.

“If clinical data confirm the biological results, the novel coronavirus-associated disease will have become one of the simplest and cheapest to treat and prevent among infectious respiratory diseases,” a group of French researchers wrote in a paper published on February 15 in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

One of the three authors of that article was Didier Raoult, a prominent infectious-disease expert who’s running a clinical trial in France to test a version of the drug called hydroxychloroquine on a few dozen patients with COVID-19. It’s one of many clinical studies going on around the world testing chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.

Early reports of Raoult’s trial were positive, with Raoult saying chloroquine appeared to shorten the time that people with COVID-19 are infectious.

When combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, it also reduced the viral load in these patients, he added. Azithromycin helps fight lung infections that can come with COVID-19 and may play a role in fighting the virus, Medscape reported.

The French government plans to expand chloroquine testing on a larger scale.

