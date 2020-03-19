Corruption Case Of Amos Chanda And Zindaba Soko Kicks Off

Trial in the corruption case where President Edgar Lungu’s former assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda is jointly charged with former RTSA boss Zindaba Soko and a Lebanese businessman has kicked off.

Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) assistant Inspector of Companies under Compliance and Awareness Unit Patrick Chilekwa, 42, has testified before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, saying Mr. Chanda’s co-accused Mr. Walid El Nahas ceased to be a director of Intelligent Mobility Services (IMS) on February 14, this year.

Mr. Walid is accused of having given $11,000 and $10,000 as gratification to Mr. Chanda and Mr Soko respectively as gratification for a contract for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services by IMS.

The court, however, heard that Mr Walid ceased to be a director at IMS after he transfered all his 2,500 shares to Kapsch Communications Limited.

He said both Mr. Walid and LAMISE Trading Limited were shareholders in IMS.

In the first count, Mr. Walid is charged with corrupt practices with a public officer with allegations being that he corruptly gave Mr. Soko $10,000, to facilitate the award of a contract to IMS.

In the second count, he is also charged with corrupt practices with a public officer with allegations being that during the same period, he corruptly gave Mr. Chanda US$11,000 to facilitate the award of the contract to him.

In count three and four, Mr. Soko is charged with corrupt practices by a public officer and possession of the US$10,000 which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that Mr. Soko corruptly received US$10,000 from Mr. Walid and possessed the same money as an inducement for facilitating the said contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited.

Count five and six are in respect of Mr. Chanda, with allegations being that he corruptly received US$11,000 from Walid and possessed the same money which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Mwale has adjourned the case to April 15, 2020 for cross examination.

