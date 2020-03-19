Man Goes In For 15 Years For Rape And Indecent Assault

A 23 -year-old man of Ndola has been jailed 15 years with hard labour for raping a woman while she was asleep.

Field Mutembo was charged and consequently convicted of indecent assault for inserting his manhood into his female friend who invited him at her house.

However, when the matter was reviewed at Court, Ndola High Court judge Mary Mulanda substituted the charge and instead convicted him of rape.

She said evidence on record showed that he ought to have been charged with rape and indecent assault.

According to evidence on record, Mutembo was asked to visit his female friend on June 10, 2019, when he sneaked into her room at night while she was in deep sleep.

He then had sex with her without her consent.

Judge Mulanda established that Mutembo did not have consent to insert his manhood in the victim’s vagina.

In mitigation, Mutembo begged the Court for leniency as he was a first offender and was remorseful.

But Judge Mulanda sentenced Mutembo to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.