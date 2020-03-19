Sino Hydro Worker Dies After Accident At Work

One worker for Sino Hydro Construction Company has died after he was burried with three other workers of the same Company when earth curved in as they were installing drainage pipes at Chingwere Junction.

The deceased has been identified as Nkole Wamezi whose age and House Number are unknown.

He died upon arrival at Matero Level One Hospital while Charles Muzeche, aged 46 of Mtendere East and William Tembo, 27 of unknown residence, are receiving treatment and are in stable condition, police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

The fourth worker escaped without injuries, she said.

“This occurred today, Thursday, 19th March, 2020 at Chingwere Junction. Police have opened an inquiry in the matter,” Ms. Katongo stated.

In another development, four people have died while four others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident which occured today at about 06:40 hours on the Solwezi-Chingola road near Kasapa Secondary School in St. Dorothy area in Mushindamo District.

Involved was Paul Mundumbu, 29, a Catholic Priest of Solwezi Diocese who, while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number ABZ 5470 in the direction of west to east, hit two pedestrians identified as Suzan Kalale, 19, a grade 11 pupil of Kasapa Secondary School and male juvenile Obed Mumpumpe aged 13 of Kasapa area, a grade seven pupil of Kasapa Primary School in Mushindamo District.

The dual was in the process of crossing the road in the direction of north to south as they were going to school and were hit by the motor vehicle after which the driver lost control, went off the road and overturned.

“As a result of the accident, male juvenile Obed Mumpumpe died on the spot, Suzan Kalale died on the way to Solwezi General Hospital, female Yolanda Del Bocanegra aged 65, a Catholic Nun who was a passenger on the Landcruiser, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while female Immaculee Maloba Lusa, aged 38, also a Catholic Nun, died upon arrival at Solwezi General Hospital. All the surviving victims are admitted to Solwezi General Hospital while the driver sustained general body pains. The bodies of the deceased persons are deposited in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The accident happened as a result of excessive speed.The driver is yet to be charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving,” Ms. Katongo stated.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.