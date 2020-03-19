UPND Halts Bill 10 Debate, Goes To The Constitutional Court

In their desperate attempt to stop Bill 10 from going through, UPND member and former Commerce Minister Dipak Patel has petitioned the Constitutional Court over government’s continued procurement of public debt without approval of the National Assembly.
Because one of the clauses in Bill 10 concerns debt contraction, that meant Parliament could not deliberate on the matter, but Speaker Dr. Patrick Matibini excused himself to study the matter when it was presented in the House by Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo.
Mr. Patel, in his application filed on Wednesday, is seeking an order that public debt, whether local or foreign, to be contracted on behalf of government must be presented to the National Assembly for prior approval.
He has cited the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in this matter.
However, Parliament has adjourned sine die due to Coronavirus, with two confirmed cases so far of a couple that travelled to France for a 10-day holiday and returned on Sunday.
Despite suspension on parliamentary, that does not mean the end of Bill as business will resume when advised by the Ministry of Health that has imposed sanctions on large gatherings.
5 Comments
Renox Mulebwente
I agree with the upnd
Abapondo
These people have totally forgotten how they became what they are a the first place.
That’s why they’ve forsaken the people and only think about what could benefit their pockets
Agogo
Definitely where on earth, which governance system in all honesty and MORALITY can get public debt which at the end shall be paid back by its own people through taxes without approval of parliament? I think the whole constitutional amendment scheme or bill 10 definitely reeks of dishonesty. Some people in this country just support things blindly.What is patriotism if someone is allowed to manipulate a national document like the constitution at the expense of the masses and the people are quiet even the so called intellectuals. I really cry for this country.
Rafeeq
Well done upnd your honour , well done Mr hon, Garry nkhomber we need people who are hard worker like you ,Masha Allah Mr Deepak Patel continue hard working may God Allah guide you and Grant you more wisdom lnshaAllah Ameen
Rafeeq
