Zambia’s Top Cop Spells Out COVID-19 Strategy

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, says the Zambia Police has directed all Provincial Commissioners to put in place precautionary measures which include restricting numbers of people visiting those in Police detention.

This is part of the Service contribution to the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have constituted a committee to be spearheaded by the Director of Zambia Police Medical Directorate to provide support for a coordinated response to the pandemic. All Provincial Police Commissioners are expected to ensure that all Police Stations under their jurisdiction put in place precautionary measures which include restricting numbers of people visiting those in police detention,” he said.

Mr. Kanganja says all Officers-in-Charge of Stations should see to it that detention facilities are not over crowded with suspects, where possible those charged with misdemeanors and contravention offences should be released on Police bond without undue delay.

“Following the enactment of the Statutory Instrument No. 22 restricting public mass gatherings to prevent infections, I wish to appeal to members of the public and various groupings to adhere to the provisions of the piece of legislation” said the Top Cop.

