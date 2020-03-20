Fire Nearly Kills Five Fishermen

Five fisherman have been admitted to St Paul’s Mission Hospital, nursing serious burns after their grass-thatched house caught fire in Nchelenge District of Luapula Province.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the fire was started by one of the victims who wanted to light a cigarette after they returned from fishing.

She has identified those nursing injuries as Nelson Lumbwe, 29, Lawrence Cheba, 21, Danny Masengo, 27, Jonathan Kunda, 35 and Longwani Mwebe, 46.

She said the five had come back from a fishing trip on Lake Mweru around 03:00 hours today and put two Petrol tanks, two Boat Engines and a few Kerosene lamps in the house.

“As they retired to bed, one among the five, flicked a cigarette lighter with a view of lighting a cigarette. Eventually, the petrol tanks burst into flames and the whole house was engulfed in flames,” Katongo said.

She said the five fishermen were severely burnt and are admitted to St. Paul’s Mission Hospital.

Katongo has appeal to the general public especially fishermen to always take safety precautions in storing fuel such as petrol and Kerosene and avoid keeping fuel inside dwelling houses.

She said storage of such flammable liquids must be far away from any source of combustible material, in order to avoid fires.

