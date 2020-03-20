Kitwe Teaching Hospital Ristricts Visiting To The Facility In The Wake Of COVID-19

The Kitwe Teaching Hospital has made changes to its visiting hours and number of people visiting patients following the confirmation of two Covid-19 cases in Zambia.

Hospital Public Relations Officers Phoebe Chileya said the hospital management has introduced a visiting hour of 12:20 to 13:30 moving from 05:30 to 06:30 and 16:30 to 17:30.

Chileya said visiting of patients at the hospital has also been restricted to two per patient per day.

She said the measures have been instituted in order to reduce risks of disease transmission.

Chileya stated that the hospital has also suspended the presence of caregivers or bed sitters to patients with an exception of those unconscious.

She added that the hospital has also heightened surveillance and will test all patients that will show any symptoms of the virus.

Chileya said all entry points to the hospital will also be strictly manned by security personnel to avoid unnecessary visits at the hospital.

