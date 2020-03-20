Monze Council Announces Drastic Covid-19 Preventive Measures

PRESS RELEASE: By Monze Town Council.

Following the address and subsequent confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 reported in the country by Government through the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP. as well as the status of COVID-19 and levels of preparedness and measures put in place to respond to any event of coronavirus disease, Monze Town Council wishes to alert the public that it has with immediate effect, in line with SI No. 22 of 2020 (which designates COVID-19 as a notifiable disease) and SI No. 22 of 2020 (which provides additional regulation to facilitate management of COVID- 19) put up the following as control measures against possible spread of the virus;

1. All public places i.e. supermarkets, shops, restaurants, places of work, churches, bars, banks etc. should provide hand sanitizers to everyone working there.

2. Public places i.e. Supermarkets, shops, restaurants, places of work, churches, bars, places of worship, banks etc. should provide a hand washing dish(es) and basin(s), soap and clean water for washing hands.

3. No vending in the streets and all street vendors to go to designated markets.

4. All members of the public to observe proper disposal of waste.

5. All shop, restaurant and bar owners to ensure that their premises are clean at all time and well ventilated.

The Council has further engaged Road House proprietor and Food Royal proprietor being the designated international and interprovincial bus stops to ensure that necessary measures are undertaken for transit passengers who make a stop over to replenish their supplies or answer the call of nature.

In addition, Council Health Inspectors have commenced on the spot check on business houses to ensure compliance and ensure that these regulations are followed

The public and business entities are advised to adhere to these regulations as failure to comply shall constitute an offence and those liable shall be penalized as provided for by the two (2) Statutory Instruments and the SI No. 12 of 2018 (Street Vending and Public Nuisances)

The Council wishes to advise the public to observe the basic hygienic practices of washing hands regularly and keeping their surroundings clean.

Issued By:

Kanchele Kanchele,

Public Relations Officer,

Monze Town Council.

