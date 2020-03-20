UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema, Calls For Unity

“Fellow citizens, in both bad and good times, we still remain Zambians and Zambians first. We were Zambians before we became politicians, we are Zambians now and we will be Zambians tomorrow and always. All of us regardless of political and religious affiliation, race or indeed tribe, must unite and help combat this deadly coronavirus disease,” Mr. Hichilema has stated.

Mr. Hichilema was criticised for focusing on Bill 10 when Government was holding Press Briefings on Zambia’s first two cases of COVID-19. But in a welcome change of tone, in his Facebook Post, many feel this is what the head of the largest opposition political party should have done and should do in the future right when Zambia is under attack.

He has said in times of adversities such as in this period of great anxiety and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, when citizens see their leaders set aside their political, religious or other artificial differences and sit down together in a war room to plot against such a perilous pestilence of mass destruction, our people will take the warning very seriously and girdle for battle.

“We are at war fellow citizens and the world is ahead of us, we cannot afford to remain behind. Even as we pray over this disease, we also implore each one of you to take self care actions in observing strict hygiene and following instructions of our health care officials, for faith without action is dead,” read in part his message.

The Edgar Lungu led Patriotic Front Government has mobilised a multi sectoral team of experts with support from the President and multilateral cooperating partners to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

President Edgar Lungu, during his presidency, has placed high premium on having a healthy and productive population to spur socio economic development, and he has urged the nation to observe hygiene at all times as a first line of defence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

