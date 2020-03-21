The PF In North Western Wants Investor At Gold Mine In Mwinilunga

Patriotic Front North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo has called for the operationalisation of Kasenseli Gold mine to help curb illegal mining activities.

Kungo said Government needs to urgently identify an investor to start mining activities at Kasenseli.

He said operationalisation of Kasenseli Gold Mine will see a reduction in illegal activities that are leading to arrests.

Kungo’s comments follow the arrest of two people who were found engaging in the illegal mining activities.

He said the move will also ensure that locals are given an opportunity to benefit from the mine as opposed to people from other parts of the country.

Kungo has indicated that the earlier the investor is identified the more relief for the people of Mwinilunga who are still watching from a distance.

He has further called on police to protect the mine site as per the presidential directive so as not to allow any illegalities.

Kungo wondered how illegal miners are accessing the mine area.

