64 Year Old Man Defiles An Imbecile

23rd March, 2020.

Police in Mansa have arrested a 64 year old man identified as Philimon Mwewa Kasomena of Muchini Village, Chief Chimese in Mansa District, who is alleged to have defiled an imbecile.

It is alleged that on Saturday 21st March, 2020 around 07:00 hours at the named village, the suspect enticed the victim aged below 16, an imbecile of the same village to accompany him to the maize field after noticing that, her mother was not around, where he eventually had carnal knowledge of her.

He was found in the act by a member of the public but managed to escape. He was later apprehended and is in police custody charged with defilement of an embicile. He will appear in court soon.

Esther Mwaata Katongo

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police