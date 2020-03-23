Over 700,000 People Hit By Floods

Over 700,000 people in different parts of Zambia have been affected by floods, The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has disclosed.

National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has stated that the most affected are in 28 districts and also need relief food.

Kabwe has since named some of the most affected provinces are as Luapula, North-Western, Copperbelt, Northern, Muchinga, Eastern, Western and Lusaka.

He said most of those affected have also lost their crops as a result of the heavy rains being experienced.

He has stated that the situation is also threatening the Country’s food security adding that crop fields affected are too many.

Kabwe said Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and North-Western Provinces have in the last five days been experiencing heavy rainfall resulting in floods.

He said Samfya District is the latest to be affected leading to displacements and the washing away of the bridge at Chimana stream.

Kabwe stated that teams have since been dispatched to assess the extent of damage and recommend immediate interventions.

