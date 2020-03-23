Council Workers Told To Get Back To Work After Govt Releases K48m

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has asked its members from the 68 Councils to resume work following the release of K48m by government to the respective councils.

The Union had directed its members not to report for work following failure by councils to offset salary arrears ranging from one to six months.

ZULAWU General Secretary Emmanuel Mwinsa said 68 of the affected 78 Councils have received their equalization funds from which salaries will be paid to all affected workers.

He has however indicated that government has only managed to clear arrears for January and February 2020 while November and December 2019 arrears are yet to be paid.

Mwinsa said all workers are being expected to resume work today Monday, 23rd March, 2020 further appealing to government to quickly pay the balance.

