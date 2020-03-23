UPND Cancel Copperbelt Intra-party Elections

The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has canceled its intra-party elections on the Copperbelt.

The intra-party elections were scheduled to start today but have been put off as a compliance measure to the Ministry of Health directive to avoid all public gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVIC-19).

“As a law abiding party we wish to thank the Zambia Police through the office of Mr. Senkwe the Mufulira District Officer Command who granted us a go ahead to conduct our party primary elections in all the 28 Wards of Mufulira District. We further thank the police for having the courtesy of notifying us in good time the cancellation of the permit due to the reasons given above,” Copperbelt Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Godfrey Kamangu has disclosed.

He has since appealed to his party membership to remain calm as the party waits for the official lifting of the ban on public gatherings by the Ministry of Health.

