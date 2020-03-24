COVID-19 | Number Of Cases In SA Jumps To 554; Country Prepares For Lockdown

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa now has 554 coronaviruses, an increase of 152 cases.

Meanwhile, the country is preparing for a 21-day lockdown, starting at midnight on Thursday, to slow down the spread of the virus.

Mkhize said they expect the number to increase before flattening out in two weeks.

Here’s what we know so far about the novel coronavirus behind Covid-19 in South Africa and beyond.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.