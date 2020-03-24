Gassing Lands Headman And 11 Others In Court

A headman and 11 other people have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates Court on charges related to terrorism following their alleged involvement in gassing incidents that rocked Lusaka and other parts of the country.

The twelve from Chikankata, Kafue and Chingola are facing 15 counts related to terrorism.

Some of those accused are juveniles as young as 15.

They are charged with aiding, abetting, conspiracy of terrorist acts and proliferation.

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale explained the charges the twelve are facing, after which the accused said they understood them.

Magistrate Mwale then told the accused that the case can only be tried by the High Court.

The accused later applied for bail but the State objected to their application saying the offences they’re facing are very serious.

State prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo said bail should not be granted to the accused for the sake of their security.

But Laston Mwanabo, a lawyer representing some of the accused, urged the court to grant bail because the State’s arguments were based on speculation.

The other accused persons also prayed that they be admitted to bail, saying they are not a security threat because their families and communities would welcome them well if released.

Ruling on the bail application has been reserved to Monday next week.

The accused are Feston Mwanza, a farmer of Mulawo settlement in Chikankata, Bright Halwanza, a farmer of Nalwama Village in Chikankanta, Essau Zanene, a farmer of Nega-Nega in Chikankanta, Tom Jabala, a businessman of Kabweze in Kafue and Derrick Mwiinga, a businessman of Chikankanta and a 15-year-old grade nine pupil of Nalwama in Chikankata.

Others are Jabulani Phiri, a farmer of Nega-Nega in Chikankata, Osward Hamalala, a farmer of Chikankata and Charles Mungaila, a farmer of Chikankata, Sydney Hakalinda, a farmer and businessman of Nega-Nega in Chikankanta, Elijah Mwiinga, a charcoal burner of Kafue and Everisto Hamalala, a folk lifter of Chingola.

It is alleged that between February 1 and February 29, 2020 in Lusaka, the 12 aided, abetted, concealed, procured, incited or solicited the commission of a terrorist act or proliferation.

The second count alleges that during the same period, the12 accused persons committed a terrorist act intending to cause death or serious harm to Brenda Tembo by releasing into the environment dangerous, hazardous, harmful substance, toxic chemical or other toxins.

In the third count, it is alleged that between the same dates, the 12 committed a terrorist act intending to cause death or serious harm to Martha Mazaba by releasing into the environment dangerous, hazardous, harmful substance, toxic chemicals among other toxins.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that between the same dates, the 12 committed a terrorist act intending to cause death or serious harm to Emmanuel Lwaisha by releasing into the environment dangerous, hazardous, harmful substance, toxic chemicals among other toxins.

In counts five to 15, it is alleged that between the same the dates, the 12 committed a terrorist act intending to cause death or serious harm on 11 victims by releasing into the environment dangerous, hazardous, harmful substance, toxic chemicals among other toxins.

The victims are Emmanuel Lwaisha, Memory Banda, Taonga Banda, Esther Banda, Nathan Phiri and Violent Nyirenda, Anthony Nyirenda, Caroline Zulu, Minson Zulu and Regina Phiri.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.