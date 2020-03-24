Luanshya Mine Hospital Has Suspended Medical Services To Non-registered And Fee Paying Patients.

But Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says the decision is unacceptable and it should be rescinded.

On Sunday, Luanshya district held a stakeholders consultative meeting where Luanshya Mine Hospital medical superintendent Yanwei Li said the development was a temporary measure.

“As Luanshya Mine Hospital, we have a problem such that we have no capacity to attend to non registered clients because our supplies have run out of stock of some essential medical materials. Right now, we cannot manage to provide medical services to non-registered clients and residents who are non-mine employees living in areas surrounding the hospital from now until further notice,” Dr Yanwei said.

He further disclosed that the privately owned Luanshya Mine Hospital and other similar facilities were not allowed to purchase drugs from Medical Stores which only supplies drugs to Government owned hospital and clinics.

But Chanda appealed to the authorities at the Luanshya Mine Hospital to immediately rescind their decision.

Chanda rejected whatever reasons were advanced by Dr Yanwei and advised the mine management to engage more local suppliers and also seek stakeholder intervention.

“Luanshya town cannot afford to have any section of its population being barred from accessing the nearest medical services during this era of serious health threats such as coronavirus,” he said.

Chanda told Dr Yanwei that he will send the Director of Public Heath and some public health inspectors to tour and inspect the facility because so many complaints were reaching his office from the members of the general public about lack of water and the place not being conducive for medical purposes.

And speaking during a utility companies and services providers stakeholders consultative meeting held at the Civic Centre at the weekend, Chanda appealed to the water utility companies to adhere to Government’s directive not to disconnect services such as water supply to public institutions.

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company regional manager Rabson Ngulube said his company was working tirelessly to ensure all residents, hospitals and other health services providers in Luanshya have adequate supply of water.

