PRESS RELEASE: We Applaud Hichilema For Repeating Health Measures Government Has Put In Place

24th March, 2020.

We have noted with encouragement the publicity being undertaken by UPND and it’s leader on various sponsored platforms echoing what government has been announcing and implementing the past 3 weeks.

We applaud UPND for complementing government efforts in sensitizing the nation on COVID-19 preventive measures.

President Edgar Lungu through the Ministry of Health and other line Ministries has been urging the nation on measures among which are;

1. Regular washing of hands.

2. Avoiding social gatherings.

3. Avoiding use of cash in transactions.

4. Reporting persons with symptoms to health authorities.

5. Keeping the elderly and persons with compromised immunity safe from exposure.

The PF government has made its stance clear through in an update to the nation that only evidence based decisions will be made in the best interest of the country. All options are on the table but every decision taken should be reflected upon with deep sobriety.

We are however concerned that Mr. Hichilema fails to understand that there comes a time in the life of a nation when we must put politics aside. On this call, we wish to advise the UPND leader that he cannot continue with his predatory political behaviour.

Mr. Hichilema wants to play politics without appreciating the gravity of this pandemic and it’s potential impact. Zambians must not be distracted by ‘opportunistic political predators’ who rejoice and like sharks, are ever ready to feast on any misfortune that visits our country. We have read with sadness his Twitter and Facebook messages linking the COVID-19 pandemic to elections.

According to the UPND, this is the perfect recipe for economic meltdown and food shortages which in turn lead to public unrest that UPND has been praying for. This has always been the perfect Hichilema political atmosphere. We are calling on Mr. Hichilema for once to put aside cheap politics and focus on defeating COVID-19 by working together with Government, Cooperating partners, private sector and other stakeholders.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has continued to lead the executive in ensuring a healthy, safe and conducive environment under strict disease surveillance prevails in the nation.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters

