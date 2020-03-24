South Africa On 21 Day Lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day national lockdown to start from midnight on March 26, in a bid to slow an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and grocers will remain open, he said in a national televised address.
The army will be deployed to assist in implementing the measures, President Ramaphosa said.
Source: Bloomberg.
2 Comments
Ichinyo ukufita
Good move let’s follow suit also here in Zambia so that as hand to mouth can feel the impact no going for piece works for 21 days just stay indoors
Jessey Lingard
That is wonderful Mr president