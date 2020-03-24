True Healing For Coronavirus Is In Churches According To Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has shocked the world after announcing that the country will not shut down places of worship over the Coronavirus pandemic because that is where true healing is found.
On Sunday, Magufuli told a congregation in Tanzania that the COVID-19 virus is Satanic and cannot survive in the body of Christ.
‘Tusiogope kwenda kumtukuza Mungu. Sisi kama serikali hatukufunga ibada, misikitini wala makanisani kwa sababu tunajua huku kanisani na misikitini ndipo kwenye uponyaji wa kweli. Corona ambaye ni shetani hawezi akakaa kwenye mwili wa Yesu. Atakaua ameungua huko mbali (We didn’t shut down churches and mosques because that is where there is real healing. Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ, it will burn),” he said to deafening cheers from the congregation.
Magufuli has been on the receiving end of social media criticism for allegedly misleading his people to assemble in churches, which puts them at a higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
In South Korea, a patient code named ‘Patient 31’ is responsible for more than 60% of the country’s reported cases of COVID-19 after attending a church service with thousands of people. South Korea has more than 8,700 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and at least 90 deaths.
Across the world, nations have suspended all public gatherings including church services as one of the ways to minimize the chances of the virus spreading.
#StayAtHome has been trending on Twitter worldwide for the whole weekend. Why would Magufuli want his people to attend church? Ignorance?
Tanzania has confirmed 12 cases of Coronavirus.
Osward Kayange
That’s very true, i support this point
Chipego
We are Christians and God is our savior and our healer I’m behind magufuli.
Erica mdumuka
That’s true, never support those who are already in darkness by stopping true healing in church. Zambia open up your eyes….
Kennedy
Don’t make me a lair that whites don’t have faith in God
Mulenga Fredrick
I strongly support His excellence President Magufuli.God is our only physician and hope to deliver us from this evil and Satanically projected pandemic.
Fact
I wish mother Zambia would learn from this,how can u respect a bar more than a church,I’m truly behind President magufuli
Chisha's
Yes!!!!! Jesus is more valuable than this devil called Colona virus.
Lolo
Worshiping can also.be encouraged in every household and not mass congregation! Prevention is better than cure! Let’s adhere to what scientists are advising! Corona Virus is passing and will be a thing of the past.
Jessey Lingard
Yes that is true Mr President.
Koswe
Yes we believe in our Lord. Jesus. Christ as our Savior he crushes and nothing is impossible to him. In. Bemba they say muti kusansha Na. Lesa meaning if we minimise gatherings in churches the spread of the virus will be stopped when we are told not to gather it is infact. Jesus who is telling us. The grace be with you all
DR SEE MIND ( MWAMPO)
TRUE MAGUFULI I SUPPORT
YOU, COVID-19 IS A PANDEMIC FROM SATAN MUST DRY OFF IN JESUS NAME. LET’S FIGHT IN PRAYER RETURN TO GOD AND TO REPENT TO CONTINUE WORSHIPERS GOD
. WE HAVE ONLY ONE WAY TO HEALING COVID-19 WE PRAY TO GOD AND TO KEEP OUR HYGIENE !!!
Paul
God is the only one who cn save us bt we hv to do our part by following precautions …stay at home 🙏🏼
bngake@yahoo.com
The first Corona patient, in Tanzania, has been treated and tested negative and discharged, while the remaining eleven are responding well. Trust in God
kelvin lungu
Don’t test God,let God test you..God help those who help themself.How can you kneel down and start praying when a lion is aproaching you ..Just run for for your life and find a tree,get yourself up then you can say “THANK YOU JESUS”