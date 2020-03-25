COVID-19 | Zambia Has 12 Confirmed Cases Of The COVID-19.

President Edgar Lungu has confirmed that Zambia now has 12 cases.

Meanwhile, three international airports (Livingstone, Ndola and Mfuwe) have suspended international flights until further notice.

President Lungu has also directed that restaurants must only operate takeaway services to stop the further spread of the disease.

“I have gone round the city and I have seen that many of us are not taking this (COVID-19) seriously,” the President has lamented in his national address.

Many of the confirmed cases are of those people that travelled abroad.

