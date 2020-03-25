COVID-19 | Zambia Has 12 Confirmed Cases Of The COVID-19.

President Edgar Lungu has confirmed that Zambia now has 12 cases.
Meanwhile, three international airports (Livingstone, Ndola and Mfuwe) have suspended international flights until further notice.
President Lungu has also directed that restaurants must only operate takeaway services to stop the further spread of the disease.
“I have gone round the city and I have seen that many of us are not taking this (COVID-19) seriously,” the President has lamented in his national address.
Many of the confirmed cases are of those people that travelled abroad.
milimo mugwagwa
Lets just have a total Lockdown.
Modern m
Create camps for the people coming from abroad, those people are to be noticed for 14 days before they come in contact with the public…
Citizens
They have suspend all international Flights, because is ones who bring the Virus here in Zambia.
ChaloBantu
We all gona die because here in Zambia 🇿🇲 the health sector and its operations are something else. Fimbi fimbi fye very poor.
Magaba
Yes that we know so it shouldn’t be an excuse let’s just do what the president and all health experts have told us to do.Even you at personal level do something instead of politicking all the time
Royd kasonde
do not allow. any one from. abroad
Tikambepo
Mr president this decision is long over due……….It was supposed to be taken a month ago not now.Already there’s also another one at kitwe central hospital on the copperbelt.
Its true we Zambians have not taken seriously the preventive measures as far as handling of this deadly disease is concerned.I’m challenging my fellow citizens to know that this disease here its high time we started talking and taking appropriate actions if we are to go through this challenging moment.
Phyz Gee
Lesa twafweni twapapata fwebana benu
Alex K mumba
And you call your selves rich people who like traveling like Amwankole stop that you know that were you are going people are dying but you thus were you want to go God will punish you ♨️♨️♨️♨️
Prophet Peter B
Nimulungu chabe angatipulumuse
Confucian
This is the time you will prove that there is God or there is no God
BOB
Politics ya mad slinging do not make sense when tackling such a pandemic. It’s tools down and face the issue at hand. Resources from government alone will not do. Pipo with means should rise to the challenge. The twelve months being talked about will mean, cancellation of most activities, including political gatherings…. See the danger ahead. National calamities are handled by all citizens. Lockdown is our last measure!
Tt
My GOD!
Kelvin Zambian
All Zambian people what will need is to pay attention and also pray and fasting to our country (Zambia) and other all countries and GOD will protect us all from Corona virus in JESUS name .
s sankela
we are dead now its 12 mailo it will 50…next day 100
we are dead now its 12 mailo it will be 50…next day 100
Isaac zulu
Mr President close even the churches to save your people until further notice everyone should pray on their home and we need to spray the whole country .