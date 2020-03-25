PRESS RELEASE: Police Arrest Marshlands Consortium Ltd Directors

25th March, 2020.

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Tobias Milambo (47) of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda (33) of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba (31) of Chalala for the offence of foggery and uttering of false documents.

They are also being investigated for Giving false information to a public officer and making of false documents without authority. They are all directors at Marshlands Consortium Ltd and are being alleged to have forged documents and appointed themselves as Directors of Ultimate Insurance.

They are detained in Police custody not yet charged as Officers are still waiting for the accused persons’ Lawyers.

Esther Mwaata Katongo

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service

