Zambia Police Details Incidences Of Chemical Spraying And Related Deaths

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says a total number of 736 incidences of chemical spraying and other related cases have been recorded countrywide from 28th August, 2019 to date.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kanganja stated that 573 of the 736 were in relation to chemical spraying of poisonous chemicals with 1,946 victims, 57 were murder cases as a result of mob justice, 33 persons were injured by mobs, 21 were reports of riotous behaviour while 16 were malicious damage to property.

“A total number of 767 persons were arrested for various offences across the country out of which 541 are appearing before the courts of law. Police have continued with investigations as more suspects are still being pursued,” he stated.

Kanganja stated that Lusaka recorded 72 reports of chemical spraying, 10 cases of murder as a result of mob justice, 9 reports of riotous behaviour and 3 arson.

“Copperbelt had 370 reports of chemical spraying, 9 reports of murder, 4 riotous behaviour and 1 arson. Central Province recorded 19 cases of chemical spraying, 8 murder and 4 riotous behaviour. North Western Province recorded 3 reports of chemical spraying, 4 reports of murder, 3 riotous behaviour and 1 arson. Eastern Province had 19 reports of chemical spraying, 5 murder cases and 1 riotous behavior, while Muchinga recorded 5 reports of chemicals spraying, 8 murder and 2 riotous behaviour.

Others are Western Province with 37 reports of chemical spraying, 3 reports of murder and 1 riotous behavior. Northern Province had 13 reports of chemical spraying and 4 murder with no report of riotous behaviour. Luapula had 17 reports of chemical spraying, 4 murder and 7 riotous behaviour while Southern Province had 17 reports of chemical spraying, 5 murder and 1 report of riotous behaviour,” he stated.

Kanganja stated that the security situation countrywide has stabilised and joint operations by officers from Defence and Security wings have continued.

