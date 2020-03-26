Body Of Albino Found In Chipata With Missing Tongue, Arms And Eyes

POLICE in Chipata have picked up a dead body of an albino without a tongue, arms and eyes.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala said police recoverd the body at Yamene farms along the Chipata/Lundazi road yesterday.

Mr. Sakala said the incident occurred between 15 hours and 17 hours adding that the deceased was found in a maize field at a distance of about 60 metres from the Chipata/Lundazi Road.

He said when police officers visited the scene of the suspected murder they discovered that some body parts were missing.

“After inspecting the body they discovered that the following body parts were missing; there was no tongue in the mouth, the tongue was cut, both eyes were removed and both arms were also removed by way of amputation. The victim at the time he met his untimely death was wearing a jean trousers, red t-shirt and black shoes,” Mr Sakala said.

He said the body had since been deposited in Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“May I appeal to those that may miss their relative, an albino to come through so that they identify this unknown albino who was murdered yesterday. As police we have actually instituted investigations into this gruesome murder,” Mr Sakala said.

