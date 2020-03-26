COVID-19 | President Lungu’s Address To The Nation

The following are the seven important measures the President has stated:

1. The Zambian missions abroad and Department of Immigration must be alert to review the issuance of Visas for people wanting to travel to Zambia, as well as at all ports of entry into the country for all travellers from countries affected by Covid-19.

2. Travellers will be allowed entry into Zambia, however, upon screening, those who exhibit symptoms, will be quarantined in a medical facility for treatment, while all other travellers without symptoms will be quarantined at designated hotels for at least 14 days at their own cost.

3. Government has suspended nonessential foreign travel, particulary, to countries which have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

4. Public gatherings such as conferences, weddings, funerals, festivals are to be restricted to a maximum of 50 people subject to them complying with public health authority guidelines.

5. Restaurants must operate only on a take-away and delivery basis.

6. All bars, night clubs, cinemas, gyms and casinos must close.

7. All international flights to and from harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Mfuwe international airports are suspended. Instead, all international flights should land at and depart from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport only, to ensure efficient and effective screening of travellers, as well as following them up by our health authorities.

