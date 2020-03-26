Statement By The Inspector General Of Police

25th March, 2020.

Following the directive by His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zambia in his address to the nation today on the Covid-19 pandemic, to close all bars, night clubs, cinemas, gyms and casinos, all Provincial Police Commissioners should ensure that they enforce this directive which will be in effect Thursday mid night.

Officers in Charge of Police Stations and Posts working in collaboration with the Local Authorities should devise measures of ensuring that the directive is strictly adhered to without fail.

They are all expected to intensify both foot and motorised patrols and ensure that regulations under the Statutory Instrument number 22 restricting public mass gatherings are enforced.

I therefore appeal to members of the public and the business community to cooperate with all relevant authorities who are working round the clock in an effort to avert the Coronavirus Pandemic. Furthermore, I wish to warn all those that would want to deliberately ignore the directives or provisions of Law that they risk being arrested and charged accordingly.

Kakoma Kanganja

Inspector General Of Police.