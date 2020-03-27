Court Of Arbitration Dismisses Kalusha’s Appeal

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by Zambia’s soccer legend Kalusha Bwalya who was challenging the Football Association of Zambia’s decision to disqualify him from the presidential election.

Kalusha had petitioned the Sports Arbitration body to declare the FAZ Ethics Committee’s decision to bar him as null and void.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed Sole Arbitrator, Andre Branjes, stated that the FAZ Ethics Committee “properly and without prejudice” arrived at the decision to declare Kalusha ineligible.

The Court also stated that the proceedings currently in the Ndola High Court will not prejudice Kalusha as he was not party to the proceedings.

Kalusha was represented by Paulo Torcheti from Valencia Spain, while FAZ was represented by Hastings Pasi of Mando & Pasi Advocates of Kitwe.

