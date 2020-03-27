Court Stops Andrew Kamanga’s Contempt Proceedings

The Ndola High Court has stopped the contempt of court proceedings before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court involving FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and six others.

Additionally, the High Court has ordered a discharge of warrants of arrest the seven which Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale had issued last week.

This was after Kamanga and five other alleged contemnors failed to appear before him to answer to contempt allegations.

Ndola High Court judge Mary Mulanda signed an ex-parte order staying the contempt proceedings on March 25.

She ordered for stay of the contempt proceedings pending determination of a similar application filed by vice secretary general of Damiano Academy Football Club Damiano Mutale and general secretary of Zanama Brave Rangers Football Club Patson Lusaka in Ndola High Court.

But on Wednesday, magistrate Mwale revoked the warrants of arrest after Kamanga and others explaned before court why they did not appear when summoned.

The magistrate warned Kamanga and others that he will take necessary action if they continue to exhibit discourtesy to the court.

In the case before magistrate Mwale, Mutale and Lusaka through their lawyer Gilbert Phiri, filed a complaint of contempt of court against Kamanga, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala, FAZ Electoral committee chairperson Ronald Hatoongo, Steve Nyondo, Alistair Keleji, Bazolo Mseteka and Christopher Munachuka.

Mutale and Lusaka wants the seven to be cited for contempt of court for proceeding to hold and conduct the FAZ Electoral process and elections in breach of the court order dated March 11, 2020 which was granted by judge Mulanda.

This is in a matter where Mutale and Lusaka sued FAZ and Kashala challenging the decisions made at the Extraordinary meeting which was held in February.

