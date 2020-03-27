COVID-19 | Confirmed Cases Increase By Six from 16 To A Total Of 22

“Within 24 hours, we conducted 72 tests and six confirmed positive, bringing the total number to 22 cases now. The six shows that the number of positives is much smaller,” Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said.

He said two are at the Masaiti Treatment Center while 20 are being treated and managed in Lusaka.

“Due to the follow up, we were able to trace and test all primary contacts. All the 26 that traveled to Pakistan, we have traced their contacts and tested them. We have investigated a lot of cases and we have managed to ensure that we investigate the cases in isolation,” said Dr. Chilufya.

“The government is determined to attain universal health coverage. We are implementing interventions that have been planned for the health sector.”

