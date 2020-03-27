COVID-19 | Confirmed Cases Increase By Six from 16 To A Total Of 22

“Within 24 hours, we conducted 72 tests and six confirmed positive, bringing the total number to 22 cases now. The six shows that the number of positives is much smaller,” Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said.
He said two are at the Masaiti Treatment Center while 20 are being treated and managed in Lusaka.
“Due to the follow up, we were able to trace and test all primary contacts. All the 26 that traveled to Pakistan, we have traced their contacts and tested them. We have investigated a lot of cases and we have managed to ensure that we investigate the cases in isolation,” said Dr. Chilufya.
“The government is determined to attain universal health coverage. We are implementing interventions that have been planned for the health sector.”
10 Comments
BANDA LAWRENCE
too bad for Zambians, why this things keeping increasing every day
Allan Lungu
Let’s just put God first…. and because Zambia is a Christian nation, all of this will be a history in Jesus name
Phiri cosmas
Are we safe.??
Kelvin Zambia
To bad to our country but I believe our nation will protected by the blood of JESUS CHRIST. Let’s pay attention and start praying for our nation and other nations in JESUS name I pray
Truth man
It is shameful ! People embark from a plane in Lusaka, they are tested and some of them are found positive for the corona virus and they are released to go and self quarantine. The government should have put a quarantine premises for such people other than letting them to go home and infect people. This is pathetic!! And you say this is a small number? How many people do you want to be infected before you can show seriousness with this pandemic? Every where around the world it started in small numbers of infections and blew up to massive proportions. Surely ,we can’t learn from other countries and pick lessons of being complacent before it is too late!
Evangelist peter chirwa
let stand for the nation to be protected by the blood of Jesus Christ.Amen
Emmanuel Phiri
We are not safe,and this is too much,what I would say about this is that the government should close all the air ports and if there are any foriegn victims it would be a good idea to send them back to there countries.
Kapesha nevers
Please God heal the world 🌏
Febian Chibbula
precaution measures were not put in place while the disease was still to some far away places and now it’s now bedroom, this really saddening
Just- in
We all know that God is the healer of healers let us just believe in him, He will heal this deadly disease and wash it away with the blood of his son Jesus Christ.In Jesus name I pray.
Amen.