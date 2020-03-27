COVID-19 | Switzerland Becomes The Fifth European Country To Declare More Than 10,000 Coronavirus Infections, Joining Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

Switzerland has become the fifth European country to declare more than 10,000 coronavirus infections after the number of cases jumped by almost 1,000 in the last 24 hours.

The Alpine country’s health ministry revealed that 10,714 citizens have been infected this morning, and warned that this number will continue to rise for at least another week. As many as 161 people have died from the virus in the country.

Italy, with 74,386 cases, Spain, with 56,188 cases, Germany, with 40,585 cases, and France, with 25,604 cases have all crossed the 10,000 threshold. Each has a far larger population.

The UK reported 9,642 cases yesterday, but this number is also expected to cross into five figures today.

Switzerland, which has tested the most people for COVID-19 per capita, has launched plans to start tracking crowd build-ups through mobile data as it grapples with the outbreak.

Its Italian-speaking southern region of Ticino, which borders hard-hit northern Italy, is the worst-affected of its 26 cantons, with 393 cases per 100,000 people.

